NAFEC skipper flies with the Thunderbirds
Buy Now

Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer at Naval Air Facility El Centro, boards an F-16 in the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, on Feb. 25. COURTESY PHOTO PETTY OFFICER 3RD CLASS DREW VERBIS, U.S. NAVY

NAF EL CENTRO — The commanding officer of the local Navy base recently took advantage of the opportunity to hitch a ride with an elite squadron in another U.S. military branch.

Naval Air Facility El Centro CO Capt. William Perkins flew with the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds on Feb. 25.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.