National Breast Cancer Awareness Month proclaimed in Brawley

LEFT TO RIGHT: City of Brawley Mayor Sam Couchman and Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center Executive Director Oreda Chin pose for a photo during a proclamation in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month at a Brawley City Council Meeting, October 4, in Brawley.

 Photo Courtesy Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center

BRAWLEY — Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center has helped many in the region with patient navigation, cancer-related products, and a support group to fight cancer.

On October 4, during a City Council Meeting, mayor Sam Couchman proclaimed the month of October as "National Breast Cancer Awareness Month" in the City of Brawley.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.