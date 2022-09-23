National car seat check to be observed on September 24

COUNTY –The Imperial County Public Health Department, California Highway Patrol and the First 5 Imperial will join efforts on Saturday, September 24, to provide child safety information to local families during National Car Seat Check Saturday.

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians from participating agencies will offer car seat inspections and education. If the seat is expired, damaged, or not the right size for the child, it will be destroyed, and an appropriate car seat will be provided and installed at no cost to parents and caregivers.

