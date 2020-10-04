National Cops Cruise drive-by parade
Rey Guluarte, of El Centro, checks the truck of his 1955 Chevrolet 210 Del Ray during a caravan event on Saturday morning at Stark Field in El Centro. The caravan was held as a way to participate in National Cops Cruise, which was observed nationwide on Saturday. Vehicles in the caravan were asked to bear flags and posters showing their support for local law enforcement. The caravan passed by three locations: The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, the El Centro Police Department and the Imperial Police Department. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Mario Martinez (right) helps his fellow Imperial Valley Drifters Car Club member Jose Flores (left) tape a Thin Blue Line American flag to Flores’ 1971 Chevy Chevelle. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

