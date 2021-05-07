National Day of Prayer unites people in faith
Buy Now

Congregation members bow their heads in prayer during a National Day of Prayer celebration Thursday at Christ Community Church in El Centro. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO – People of faith throughout the nation united in spirit Thursday for the 70th annual National Day of Prayer.

In Imperial County, the observances included local radio broadcasts in English and Spanish on KGBA FM and KGBA AM, respectively. There were also worship services held at Calipatria Community Church, Christ Community Church in El Centro, the gazebo at Holt Park in Holtville, as well as a youth-led service at First Christian Church in El Centro.

National Day of Prayer unites people in faith
Buy Now

Christ Community Church Associate Pastor Frank Zazueta leads a prayer during a National Day of Prayer event Thursday in El Centro. PHOTO TOM BODUS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.