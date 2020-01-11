RIVERSIDE — A traveling exhibit that uses photography, video and artifacts to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation is coming to La Sierra University on Monday and Tuesday.

The Apathy Effect Exhibit, created by nonprofit iEmpathize and sponsored by the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services, is a free event.

