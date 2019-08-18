National pet adoption event aims to reduce overcrowding

Marisel Lopez, of Calexico, (right) smiles as Humane Society of Imperial County staff member Frida Sierra holds up Yoha, a mixed dog up for adoption, during HSIC’s Clear the Shelters event on Saturday at Petsmart in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — The Humane Society of Imperial County’s pet shelter was designed to house only about 100 animals, but lately the organization has had to make it work for more than 300 stray or abandoned dogs, cats and rabbits.

On Saturday the organization aimed to free up space by participating in the national Clear the Shelters event, a pet adoption drive in which more than 1,200 animal shelters in the United States participate.

Rosa Moyron, of Imperial, (left) finishes paperwork to adopt a dog during HSIC’s Clear the Shelters event on Saturday at HSCI in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

