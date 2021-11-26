Social work students from Northern Arizona University and staff from the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home in El Centro gathered for a group photo Monday evening after the students arrived to donate items for children staying at the home. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Northern Arizona University students from the Imperial Valley area arrived Monday at the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home in El Centro with wagonloads of items to donate to the home. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Social work students from Northern Arizona University and staff from the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home in El Centro gathered for a group photo Monday evening after the students arrived to donate items for children staying at the home. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Northern Arizona University students from the Imperial Valley area arrived Monday at the Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home in El Centro with wagonloads of items to donate to the home. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
EL CENTRO — In the spirit of giving back, seven Imperial Valley students enrolled at Northern Arizona University decided to donate gift cards, blankets and other items to children housed at Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home on Monday afternoon.
“Although our community is aware of the existence of receiving homes, the community is unaware of the additional needs of the children at the receiving homes,” said Chelsea Rodriguez, NAU student from Calexico. “At times it is easy to forget that there are populations within our very own community that require additional support to get them through the hardships that they have encountered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.