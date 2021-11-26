EL CENTRO — In the spirit of giving back, seven Imperial Valley students enrolled at Northern Arizona University decided to donate gift cards, blankets and other items to children housed at Betty Jo McNeece Receiving Home on Monday afternoon.

“Although our community is aware of the existence of receiving homes, the community is unaware of the additional needs of the children at the receiving homes,” said Chelsea Rodriguez, NAU student from Calexico. “At times it is easy to forget that there are populations within our very own community that require additional support to get them through the hardships that they have encountered.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.