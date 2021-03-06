EL CENTRO — Imperial Irrigation District Division 2 Director JB Hamby raised nearly $19,000, including $5,000 from the district, to purchase gift cards for ratepayers in the Coachella Valley who were affected when weather knocked out power in their community last weekend.

Hamby confirmed he did ask IID General Manager Henry Martinez to purchase the gift cards, but he was initially refused before later being granted $5,000 toward the effort.

