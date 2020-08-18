U.S. Border Patrol reported arresting four persons over the weekend at the Highway 86 checkpoint in three separate alleged drug smuggling incidents.

The first incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Friday, when a man driving a black Chrysler Sebring was sent to secondary inspection after a canine detection team alerted to the vehicle, a press release stated.

Nearly 400 pounds of drugs seized at the Highway 86 checkpoint

Border Agents Seize 45.78 Pounds of Meth at 86 Checkpoint (Chrysler Sebring) COURTESY PHOTO CBP
Nearly 400 pounds of drugs seized at the Highway 86 checkpoint

Border Patrol Agents Seize 245.24 Pounds of Meth at 86 Checkpoint (Ford F-150) COURTESY PHOTO CBP
Nearly 400 pounds of drugs seized at the Highway 86 checkpoint

Border Patrol Agents Seize Meth, Cocaine, Heroin and Fentanyl at 86 Checkpoint (Scion) COURTESY PHOTO CBP

