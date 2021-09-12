Never forget
Kate McAvoy of Los Angeles talks about her father, New York Fire Department Firefighters John McAvoy and how she remembers him during the 9/11 Stair Climb on Saturday evening at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. John McAvoy died on the Sept. 11 attacks. Read more about her father and the stair climb in Monday's edition. PHOTO MARIO RENTERIA

