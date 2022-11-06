EL CENTRO — Brandon Shipwash has been appointed as the new Captain of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) El Centro Area. The appointment was made by CHP Border Division Chief Scott Parker under the direction of CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray effective November 1, 2022.
Captain Brandon Shipwash previously commanded CHP’s Border Division Organized Retail Crime Taskforce, combatting retail theft crews throughout Southern California. Captain Shipwash started his career with the CHP in Central Los Angeles working as a field training officer and as a member of a special enforcement detail focusing efforts on assistance to the homeless. During Captain Shipwash’s career he spent 13 years working in, and supervising investigative units, including CHP’s Foreign Export and Recovery Team, working cases involving organized, sophisticated groups illegally exporting stolen vehicles from the United States. Captain Shipwash has served the CHP and the people of California in multiple other positions to include, patrol, auto theft investigator, Special Response Team executive officer, and Critical Incident Investigation Team leader. Prior to the CHP, Captain Shipwash served as a United States Marine.
