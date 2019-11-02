New Clinicas health center celebrated
Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo President and CEO Yvonne Bell (center, holding scissors) shears the ribbon signifying the grand opening of the health organization’s new clinic on Danenberg Drive in El Centro Friday morning.

EL CENTRO — Dignitaries and community leaders from throughout the Valley joined Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo Friday morning in celebrating its state of the art new health and administrative center at 852 Danenberg Drive.

Although the two-story, 45,000-square-foot facility has been open to the public since January, Clinicas President and CEO Yvonne Bell said there was still work being done in different sections of the building, so the grand opening was postponed until work was near completion.

