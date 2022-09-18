Courthouse delayed
The new county courthouse on Wake Avenue in El Centro might look nearly done from the outside, but a state court official said Friday its completion remains months away.

 By GARY REDFERN, Staff Writer

SACRAMENTO—The opening of the long-awaited new county courthouse here has been delayed yet again by the state court, it was learned Friday, though no immediate reason was provided.

“I just confirmed with our council Facilities Services staff that the expected completion date for construction of the new courthouse is now winter 2023,” Blaine Corren, a spokesperson for the Judicial Council of California in San Francisco, said Friday afternoon.

