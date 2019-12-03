New drug detection dog joins County Jail K-9 team
Buy Now

Gauge, a pit bull mix, was introduced Monday as the latest addition to the county’s Correctional Canine Unit. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office has a new weapon in the war on drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Gauge, a pit bull mix, had joined its K-9 unit at the Imperial County Jail. It will be Gauge’s responsibility to sniff out efforts to sneak cocaine, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine and other illicit substances into the jail.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.