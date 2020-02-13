IMPERIAL — The Boys Scouts of America awarded Dominic Fiorenza its highest honor recently at the Veteran’s Hall here.

The Calipatria High School senior was promoted to Eagle Scout during a Court of Honor ceremony on Feb. 1. Fiorenza was surrounded by family, friends, fellow scouts, mentors and community leaders in celebration his achievement.

