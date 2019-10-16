New law clouds detention center’s fate
Buy Now

The fate of the Imperial Regional Detention Facility is uncertain in the face of a new state law limiting immigration detention centers’ operations.

IVP FILE PHOTO

 CALEXICO — The future of the Imperial Regional Detention Facility remains uncertain in the wake of recently passed state legislation that bans private immigration detention facilities in California.

Though the new law, Assembly Bill 32, specifically states it will prohibit private detention facilities from operating in California come Jan. 1, representatives of the facility stated their respective legal teams are reviewing the legislation’s potential impact.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.