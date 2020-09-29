New law gives fuel maker a leg up
Oberon Fuels President and CEO Rebecca Boudreaux speaks at the 2018 Imperial Valley Energy Summit. IVP FILE PHOTO

BRAWLEY — A bill passed unanimously by the state Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday is expected to give an alternative fuel manufacturer here a leg up.

Assembly Bill 2663, sponsored by Coachella Democrat Eduardo Garcia effectively lowers the excise tax on dimethyl ether (DME) when it is used as a diesel replacement or to blend with propane to the same rate as other alternative fuels.

