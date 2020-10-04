New local TV program promotes health and wellness
Buy Now

Canal 66 host Rosa María Estrada (left) interviews Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District board member Gloria Romo during a filming session on Thursday at the Canal 66 headquarters in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — A new local television program featuring Imperial Valley residents speaking about health and wellness will be airing on the station Canal 66 Monday morning.

The pilot episode was shot on Thursday, and will air at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.