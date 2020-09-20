New obstacle course playground coming to Bucklin Park
A concept rendering by GameTime of the Bucklin Park Challenge Course. The course, which is estimated to be built by 2021, will feature start/stop bollards; ninja steps; agility trainers; floating boards; a traverse wall; agility pods, sway steps and a U-turn ramp. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — A new obstacle course playground is coming to Bucklin Park. The course will be made up of playground equipment intended for children ages 13 and up.

It is estimated the Bucklin Park Challenge Course will be completed and installed by the first quarter of 2021, El Centro’s Community Services Director Adriana C. Nava said.

