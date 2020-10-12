New pastor of Methodist church steps out
Buy Now

New pastor of First United Methodist Church in El Centro, Nema LeGuyer, welcomes all to the church. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — The Rev. Nema LeGuyer has been flying a bit under the radar as the new pastor of First United Methodist Church here.

LeGuyer took over the pulpit at the Methodist church July 1, following the retirement of the Rev. Ron Griffen, and to this point, most of her interactions with her congregation have been via Zoom.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.