New portion of Wildcat Drive to be constructed
The unfinished, blocked off portion of Wildcat Drive on Saturday in Brawley. The Brawley City Council recently approved to award a construction contract so that a portion of this road can be constructed. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — This city here is one step closer to completing the unfinished portion of Wildcat Drive located along Walmart Supercenter.

The Brawley City Council on Tuesday awarded the construction contract to improve Wildcat from South Western Avenue to South First Street. This is an unfinished, blocked-off portion of Wildcat.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

