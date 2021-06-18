The outside of the Heber Public Utility District recreation center during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center on June 11 in Heber. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
The outside of the Heber Public Utility District recreation center during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center on June 11 in Heber. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HEBER — Residents here finally have a dedicated recreation center.

After a year’s construction, the Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) recreation center was unveiled to the public during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held June 11.

Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) board president Pompeyo Tabarez, Jr. speaks during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the HPUD recreation center on June 11 in Heber. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Guests in attendance explore the inside of the Heber Public Utility District recreation center during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center on June 11 in Heber. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) board members Pompeyo Tabarez, Jr. (left) and Kaine Garcia (right) cut the ribbon during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the HPUD recreation center on June 11 in Heber. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Heber Public Utility District (HPUD) board members Pompeyo Tabarez, Jr. (left) and Kaine Garcia (right) cut the ribbon during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the HPUD recreation center on June 11 in Heber. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Guests in attendance sit and converse among each other during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Heber Public Utility District recreation center on June 11 in Heber. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

