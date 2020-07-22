New scanners aimed at curbing cost of temperature checks
IID employees in certain locations will soon have their temperatures taken by a thermal scanner, as the district looks to save money while keeping other employees safe from being infected with COVID-19. 

EL CENTRO — For months the Imperial Irrigation District has been paying contracted security personnel to test employees’ body temperatures when they report to work, and it hasn’t been cheap.

Tony Allegranza, IID chief information officer, who specializes in information technology, told the board of directors Tuesday that the district currently pays $25,000 monthly conduct these checks manually.

