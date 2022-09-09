EL CENTRO – Guillermina Gina Núñez-Mchiri, newly appointed SDSU-IV dean, staff, and faculty, toured Central Union High School STEM building on Tuesday. “We are excited about expanding our District’s partnership with SDSU and about all the amazing STEM career paths that will be available for our students,” said Maria Peinado, CUHSD trustee on social media. “Thank you to our dedicated teachers and district staff for sharing their experience with STEM and welcoming our visitors.” CUHSD welcomed back Dr. Núñez-Mchiri, a Calexico native, to the Imperial Valley after her appointment officially began on August, 4.
New SDSU- IV dean and staff tour CUHS STEM building
- STAFF REPORT
