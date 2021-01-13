New sidewalk project awarded in Holtville
Ninth Street, from Beale and Ash avenues, on Tuesday in Holtville. New sidewalk is set to be constructed along the north portion of this section of Ninth. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

HOLTVILLE — Construction is set to begin on a new sidewalk along Ninth Street, between Beale and Ash avenues, here.

The Holtville City Council on Monday unanimously approved to award a construction contract so that the Ninth Street Sidewalk Improvements Project could begin.

