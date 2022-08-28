EL CENTRO– Paula Llanas, the county’s new Social Services director, began her career with the agency in 2005 as a social worker and worked her way up in various capacities, a county report stated.

Other positions Llanas held include social worker supervisor, program manager, deputy director and assistant director. She was appointed Tuesday by a 4-1 vote of the Board of Supervisors. Ryan Kelley cast the sole “no” vote and later declined to comment on why.  

