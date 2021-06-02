New Taco Bell coming to Calexico
Buy Now

This aerial photo from Tuesday shows the construction site for the new Taco Bell being built in Calexico. The site is on West Birch Street next to the Carl’s Jr. restaurant. This will be the second Taco Bell in the city, including the location inside the Walmart Supercenter. There are also two Taco Bells in El Centro and one in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.