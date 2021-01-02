New Year’s baby

Irene Rodriguez’s first child also was the first baby born at El Centro Regional Medical Center in 2021. Eden Marie Hall made her debut at 12:20 p.m. weighing 4 pounds, 12 ounces. Mom, a 19-year-old Imperial Valley College student from El Centro, said she arrived at the hospital between 5:30 and 6 a.m., and that the delivery went very smoothly. Both she and her daughter are doing well, she confirmed. ERCMC provided mom and daughter with a gift basket with an assortment of supplies to commemorate the occasion. COURTESY PHOTO ECRMC
