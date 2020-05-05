Newsom: State can begin gradual reopening Friday

An empty parking lot in front of Old Navy at The Veranda shopping center in Concord on March 19. One third of the center’s businesses have been forced to close temporarily due to the shelter-in-place order in Contra Costa and surrounding counties. PHOTO ANNE WERNIKOFF FOR CALMATTERS

SACRAMENTO — California is ready to partially reopen major sectors of its economy as early as this Friday, including retail shops and the manufacturers that supply them, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Clothing outlets, bookstores, florists and other merchants across the state will be allowed to offer curbside pickup as long as they obey physical distancing guidelines meant to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus. California companies that make clothing, furniture, toys and other goods those retailers sell can also resume operations, with appropriate worker protections.

