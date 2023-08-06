IMPERIAL COUNTY – On Tuesday, August 1, Defendant Nicholas Hernandez Oceguera was sentenced to seven (7) years State Prison for a felony violations of Penal Code sections 287(c)(2)(A) (forcible oral copulation) and 243.4(a) (sexual battery by restraint).
According to a press release from the Imperial County District Attorney's Office, on approximately September 22, 2021, Jane Doe #1 went to the Defendant’s home to get a massage – the victim, and her family had been receiving massages from the Defendant for years. This time, she went to his house alone, which was unusual for her. At some point, the Defendant sexually assaulted her. She immediately pulled up her shorts, ran out, screaming and called her friend. Her friend called her mother and they immediately reported the incident to the Calexico Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.