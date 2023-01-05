CALEXICO — The Mexicali Police Department posted that a Nigerian family abandoned on the Mexican side of the border fence was rescued with the collaboration of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBP) on Tuesday, January 3.
According to CBP, yesterday morning agents observed a Nigerian family on the Mexico side walking towards the end of the fence and struggling with exhaustion and low temperatures. In a joint effort with Mexican authorities, agents reported the location to them and they responded and rescued the family.
