Grace Smith Elementary School first grader Katelyn Lyerly (left) and second grader Azaleia Nara (right) talk about the free blue drawstring backpacks they received from the Biomat USA Calexico booth during a Walk to School event on Thursday in Niland. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Monica Robledo, of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, (right) uses a dropped watermelon to demonstrate to students the importance of using a helmet during a Walk to School event on Thursday in Niland. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Grace Smith Elementary School first grader Katelyn Lyerly (left) and second grader Azaleia Nara (right) talk about the free blue drawstring backpacks they received from the Biomat USA Calexico booth during a Walk to School event on Thursday in Niland. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Monica Robledo, of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, (right) uses a dropped watermelon to demonstrate to students the importance of using a helmet during a Walk to School event on Thursday in Niland. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
NILAND – Grace Smith Elementary School students were the only ones left out of the Calipatria Unified School District’s Walk to School event on Wednesday. That was resolved for students here Thursday morning, when the school district organized a Walk to School event especially for them.
The event started 6:30 a.m. at the former Mike Aleksick Headstart, 8061 Luxor Ave. Members of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and the Imperial County Office of Education mascot, On-time Timmy, were also on hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.