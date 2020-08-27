Nine locals make Women of the Year list

TOP ROW (L-R): Blanca E. Morales, Maribel Padilla and Ellie Burgueno. MIDDLE ROW: Haydee Rodriguez, Dr. Helina Hoyt and Crystal Cortez. BOTTOM ROW:  Rosa Diaz, Hon. Ruth Montenegro and Stephanie Martinez, M.S.W. COURTESY PHOTOS

Nine Imperial Valley women were named to Sen. Ben Hueso’s 40th Senate District Women of the Year list for 2020.

Forty women in total are on this year’s list. They represent women of all ages, backgrounds and interests, who are passionate about and committed to empowering and improving their communities.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.