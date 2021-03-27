No answer in Winterhaven

TDS Telecom customers in Winterhaven have been without landline or internet service since a March 18 fire destroyed the company’s central network hub there. COURTESY PHOTO

WINTERHAVEN — About 148 residential and 44 business customers of TDS Telecom remain disconnected from landline phone and internet services a week after a fire destroyed a central network hub there, TDS officials say.

The damage to the hub does not impact cell phone service in the area, Imperial County spokesperson Gilbert Rebollar said in an e-mail.

Work to restore phone and internet service to residents ongoing

