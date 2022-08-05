Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The ordinance that prohibits parking trucks with hazardous materials in residential areas, was approved by the City Council during their meeting on July 19. PHOTO Taken from City of Brawley Facebook stream
As part of the July 5 meeting agenda, Andrea Montano, planning technician, presented the city council with the item regarding the parking of trucks and vehicles with hazardous materials prohibited from parking in residential areas. PHOTO Taken from City of Brawley Facebook Stream
BRAWLEY – With a unanimous vote, the City Council approved an ordinance that prohibits parking trucks and vehicles with hazardous materials in residential areas and mixed-use zones; during their meeting on July 19.
“We’ve had some complaints with truck parking in residential areas,” said Andrea Montano, planning technician, who presented the item during a council meeting on July 5.
