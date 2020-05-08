Non-profit, Calexico Wellness Center help test homeless
Calexico Brown Bag Coalition co-founder Maribel Padilla (right) is tested for COVID-19 antibodies by a Calexico Wellness Center nurse on Thursday at Border Friendship Park. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

CALEXICO – The Calexico Brown Bag Coalition and the Calexico Wellness Center on Thursday joined forces to conduct COVID-19 antibody tests on more than a dozen homeless individuals.

The testing took place at Border Friendship Park about a week after both entities had performed about 22 preliminary telemedicine screenings and evaluations for homeless individuals there.

A Calexico Wellness Center medical assistant (middle) on Thursday tests a homeless man for COVID-19 antibodies at Border Friendship Park. PHOTO JULIO MORALES
The Calexico Wellness Center was able to obtain rapid test kits for All Valley Urgent Care in El Centro that help determine the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in an individual.

