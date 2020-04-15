Non-profit donates masks to first responders

The Calexico Brown Bag Coalition on Tuesday donated homemade masks to individuals at Rockwood Plaza to help further protect them during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

CALEXICO -- The Calexico Brown Bag Coalition on Tuesday donated dozens of homemade masks to police and fire personnel to help further protect them during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Each department received about 30 of the masks, which will be used to complement their limited inventory of N95 masks, which offer more protection against airborne particulates.

