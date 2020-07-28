CALEXICO — The Calexico City Council on Monday approved a conditional use permit to allow the potential conversion of the Hollies Hotel & Suites into a 59-unit affordable housing development.

As part of the proposed development, the adjacent 18-unit apartment complex at 18 Lincoln Street would also be converted into housing for vulnerable members of the community.

