Northbound border crossings down 70 percent

A taxi passes by the downtown west port of entry on March 20 in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — Northbound traffic at all of California’s ports of entry has dropped significantly as a result of restrictions placed on non-essential cross-border travel in response to the COVID-19 threat.

The travel restrictions have reduced vehicle and pedestrian traffic by about 70 percent on average at ports spanning from San Ysidro to Andrade, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.

