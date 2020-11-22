Northend residents in need receive turkey gift cards
Gift cards, gift baskets and emergency food boxes set out during a distribution event on Thursday at the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center in Calipatria. COURTESY PHOTO

CALIPATRIA — A total of 240 individuals and families with limited resources in the Imperial Valley’s northend received gift cards Thursday in order to purchase turkeys for Thanksgiving.

The distribution event was put on in collaboration between the Golden State Water Company and its Operation Gobble program, the Calipatria-Niland Family Resource Center (CNFRC) and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, a CNFRC news release stated.

