SEELEY—A notice of violation was issued to an unnamed suspect for burning without prior approval and outside approved burn regulations in connection with the fire that scorched 300 acres near here on Wednesday and forced the town’s partial evacuation, a county official said late Friday.

When a notice is issued, the suspected violator receives a formal letter from the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District, said Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter, county intergovernmental relations director.

Staff Writer Gary Redfern can be reached at gredfern@ivpressonline.com or (760) 337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.