Number 98 tackles low GPA to line up again
Brandon Guerrero, 17, poses in his Eagle jersey before the game at Yuma on Sept. 20. Guerrero’s determination to play football motivated him to get on track to graduate from high school. PHOTO ANDRES MALDONADO

A hot summer scorching over the players and the smell of sweat fills the air. “Huddle up boys,” says the coach, while the players rush to put on their bulky shoulder pads.

With football underway, the Southwest Varsity Football team has an individual who stands out among the rest. Brandon Guerrero has been looking forward to playing football one last year before graduating high school. His freshman year he fell short due to his grade point average being as low as 0.50, which caused him to move to Desert Oasis. While there he applied himself in all his classes and caught up on his credits.

