Oceguera boxing sisters receive certificates from mayor
Buy Now

FROM LEFT: Mayor Rosie Arreola-Fernandez poses alongside Nayra and Lizbeth Oceguera as they hold their Mayor’s Award of Excellence certificates during the Calexico City Council meeting on Wednesday in Calexico. The two Calexico-based boxers were presented the certificates during the meeting for their success in the 2020 USA Boxing National Championships, which took place from March 25 to April 3, 2021 in Shreveort, La. Lizbeth placed third in the 132-pound junior weight division, while Nayra finished in first place in the 75-pound bantamweight division. “We celebrate your commitment, and contribution to the sport and commend you for inspiring others to follow your example,” each certificate reads. The two sisters qualified for the 2021 National Junior Olympics, which will take place July 7 to 17 in Lubbock, Texas. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.