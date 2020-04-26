Ocotillo residents receive emergency food boxes

Imperial Valley Desert Museum curator Kristin O’Lear helps remove emergency food boxes from a loading cart during a community food distribution event on Saturday at IVDM in Ocotillo. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

OCOTILLO — Since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic began, emergency food distribution events have been taking place everywhere in Imperial Valley — except here.

On Saturday, it was time for residents here to get their fair share of meals, as a community food distribution event took place at Imperial Valley Desert Museum.

Imperial Valley Desert Museum director Dr. David Breeckner loads a box of food into a guest’s vehicle during a community food distribution event on Saturday at IVDM in Ocotillo. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Optimist of Ocotillo Club President Donna Earle prepares to load a box of food into a guest’s vehicle during a community food distribution event on Saturday at IVDM in Ocotillo. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

