IMPERIAL COUNTY – On March 23, at approximately 9:00 p.m., 61-year-old Richard Eugene Nading from Sunnyside, Washington and his passenger, a 68-year-old male, from Eagle, Michigan, were driving a 2021 Polaris Razor within the open desert terrain of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area (Glamis).
According to a press release from California Highway Patrol, for unknown reasons, the Polaris Razor began overturning as it descended a dune embankment. As a result of the crash the 68-year-old male sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. Nading sustained major injuries and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs via REACH.
