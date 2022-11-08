Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL COUNTY – On November 6, at approximately 5:25 p.m., a 51-year-old male of Phoenix, Ariz., and his passenger, a 48-year-old male identified as Eric Owen of Estes Park, Colo., were driving a 2018 Can-Am X3 within the open desert terrain of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area (Glamis). For unknown reasons, the 51-year-old male lost control of the Can-Am and began to overturn.
As a result of the crash, the 51-year-old male sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. Owen did not suffer any injuries.
