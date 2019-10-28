BRAWLEY — The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting near here on Saturday evening that resulted in a man’s death.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that dispatch received a call from a reporting party who said an adult male had attempted to hit her father with a baseball bat. The caller reportedly told the dispatcher that her father had run into a field to escape the suspect.

