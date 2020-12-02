Officials urge public to curb virus spread
County Chairman Luis Plancarte (left) and El Centro Regional Medical Center CEO appeared in a joint Facebook Live presentation Tuesday urging residents to eliminate non-essential travel and gatherings as local COVID cases surge. 

 COURTESY PHOTO.

EL CENTRO – Six COVID-positive patients died Monday in Imperial County.

That was according to El Centro Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward, who said four of those patients were at ECRMC. He said the numbers reflect a dangerous surge in the disease’s prevalence over the past several weeks.

