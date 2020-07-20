Officials work to contain COVID outbreak at prison
Buy Now

A total of 18 Calipatria State Prison inmates are in 14-day quarantine after testing positive recently for COVID-19. IVP FILE PHOTO

CALIPATRIA — An official with the Imperial County Public Health Department said staff there have worked closely with Calipatria State Prison (CAL) staff to respond quickly to the recent discovery of several inmates who are positive for COVID-19.

ICPHD epidemiologist Paula Kriner said that upon receiving a positive test result for an inmate on July 10, Calipatria prison staff reached out to the Public Health Department to assist with testing all of the inmates in the unit who may have been exposed to the case.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.